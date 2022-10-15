Tensions Mount Between US, EU Over Europe Under-Financing Ukraine - Reports

Tensions appear to be rising between Washington and Brussels as the United States keeps pushing the European Union to boost economic assistance to Ukraine, Washington Post reports, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Tensions appear to be rising between Washington and Brussels as the United States keeps pushing the European Union to boost economic assistance to Ukraine, Washington Post reports, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with multiple global financial leaders this past week in Washington and urged them to ramp up both the speed and the amount of financial flows channeled to Ukraine.

In particular, Yellen raised this issue during a private meeting with European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis and EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni at the International Monetary Fund conference, according to the newspaper's source. Stepping up financial aid to Kiev was also on the agenda of Yellen's meeting with all EU finance ministers.

While Washington's resentment over the EU's delayed economic aid to Ukraine grows, Brussels seems to disagree with the idea that Europe has been sluggish or inadequate in providing funds to Kiev, Washington Post said, recalling a recent statement of European Commission spokeswoman Nuyts Veerle, who said that Europe's cumulative aid to Ukraine amounted to around 19 billion Euros ($18.5 billion).

In mid-August, the Ukraine Support Tracker of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy said that since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Kiev received more than $82 billion in aid from Western countries.