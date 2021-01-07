UrduPoint.com
Tensions Near US Capitol Subside As Curfew Takes Effect

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The situation near the US Capitol, where violent protests took place during the day, became a bit calmer in the early evening as a citywide curfew took effect, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Police officers began pushing protesters, who expressed support to President Donald Trump, away from the Capitol area.

US media previously reported police using smoke pellets to disperse protesters, but currently there is no smoke seen on the scene.

One woman died after being shot during clashes while at least 13 arrests were made and around a half dozen weapons seized.

Earlier, violent clashes broke out after pro-Trump supporters stormed US Congress as lawmakers were trying to certify the presidential elections results. The attack was launched after President Donald Trump delivered a speech near the White House to thousands of supporters during which he refused to concede. Protesters broke windows and damaged property in seizing the rotunda in the inside of the US Capitol building as lawmakers were evacuated.

