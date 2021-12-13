The tensions on the borders of Ukraine will be discussed at the EU summit on December 16, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on monday after meeting of EU foreign ministers

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The tensions on the borders of Ukraine will be discussed at the EU summit on December 16, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on monday after meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"This topic (Ukraine tensions) remains high in the agenda, it will taken up also at the European Council leaders meeting on Thursday," he said.

Borrell added that the EU wanted to send a clear signal that in the event of any aggression by Russia in Ukraine, this will have the most serious political consequences and a high economic cost.