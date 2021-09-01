Tensions Over Afghan Panjshir Province Should Not Escalate Into Civil War - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry expects that the launch of inter-Afghan dialogue will ease tensions over Afghanistan's Panjshir province as preventing escalation into the civil war is crucial, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We expect that the launch of an inclusive inter-Afghan peace dialogue will help to ease the tensions over the Panjshir province, where ethnic minorities' leaders are gathered headed by [Ahmad Massoud], the son of deceased [ex-Afghan guerrilla commander] Ahmad Shah Massoud. It is crucial that the situation do not escalate into a civil war," Morgulov said.

The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover in Afghanistan is a result of the US 20-year-long "efforts to democratize" Afghanistan, and it proves that the country's society does not accept any control and governance, imposed from outside Afghanistan, the deputy minister added.

The Panjshir province, the stronghold of the National Resistance Front, headed by Massoud, was surrounded by the Taliban. Massoud pledged to step down in case the Islamist movement forms an inclusive government and guarantees equal rights for all Afghans. The Taliban-Panjshir negotiations have yielded no results so far.