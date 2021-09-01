UrduPoint.com

Tensions Over Afghan Panjshir Province Should Not Escalate Into Civil War - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:16 PM

Tensions Over Afghan Panjshir Province Should Not Escalate Into Civil War - Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry expects that the launch of inter-Afghan dialogue will ease tensions over Afghanistan's Panjshir province as preventing escalation into the civil war is crucial, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry expects that the launch of inter-Afghan dialogue will ease tensions over Afghanistan's Panjshir province as preventing escalation into the civil war is crucial, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We expect that the launch of an inclusive inter-Afghan peace dialogue will help to ease the tensions over the Panjshir province, where ethnic minorities' leaders are gathered headed by [Ahmad Massoud], the son of deceased [ex-Afghan guerrilla commander] Ahmad Shah Massoud. It is crucial that the situation do not escalate into a civil war," Morgulov said.

The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover in Afghanistan is a result of the US 20-year-long "efforts to democratize" Afghanistan, and it proves that the country's society does not accept any control and governance, imposed from outside Afghanistan, the deputy minister added.

The Panjshir province, the stronghold of the National Resistance Front, headed by Massoud, was surrounded by the Taliban. Massoud pledged to step down in case the Islamist movement forms an inclusive government and guarantees equal rights for all Afghans. The Taliban-Panjshir negotiations have yielded no results so far.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand ..

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series

3 minutes ago
 Department of Government Support launches official ..

Department of Government Support launches official domain name for Abu Dhabi Emi ..

7 minutes ago
 Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

13 minutes ago
 US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expa ..

US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expanding collaboration

18 minutes ago
 PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

5 minutes ago
 Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which ..

Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which takes place on Sept 17 in Ski ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.