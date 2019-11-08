Tensions Over Babri Mosque Prompt Boosted Security Measures in Northern India - Reports

The Indian police and military in northern India have been put on alert due to the possibility of Hindu-Muslim clashes over a dispute dealing with the ownership of the land where the Babri Mosque stands, media reported on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Indian police and military in northern India have been put on alert due to the possibility of Hindu-Muslim clashes over a dispute dealing with the ownership of the land where the Babri Mosque stands, media reported on Friday.

According to India's NDTV broadcaster, the Supreme Court will make a ruling on the ownership of this land by November 15. Due to the fear of potential clashes, additional police and military units have been deployed to the city of Ayodhya, and the vacations for all government and security officials have been canceled. Residents are not allowed to gather in groups of more than four people, and police are carefully monitoring WhatsApp and other social media, the outlet said.

The Babri Mosque, known as the Ayodhya temple complex among Hindus, has been the center of a dispute between the two religious communities for decades. According to Hindus, there used to stand a temple honoring the God-king Rama, the main character of the holy epic "Ramayana," in place of the mosque. Hindus further claim that the shrine was destroyed by Muslim conquerors and replaced with a mosque dedicated to Babur, the founder of the Mughal Empire, in the 16th century.

In 1992, thousands of Indians from right-wing organizations broke into the Babri Mosque and significantly damaged the complex. This attack triggered riots all over the country, which claimed more than 2,000 lives.