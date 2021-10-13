Tensions soar as police clash with Serbs in north Kosovo

Several police and ethnic Serbs were injured in fresh clashes Wednesday in northern Kosovo in raids targeting smuggled goods, sparking fresh tensions in the already uneasy region beset by ethnic strife

The violence prompted an urgent call for calm from the EU, and comes in the wake of a weeks-long standoff between Serbia and Kosovo over border controls, marking the lowest point in ties in a decade.

Wednesday's unrest came as police launched raids in four regions of Kosovo aimed at people smuggling Serbian-origin goods into the country.

Ethnically-divided Mitrovica town saw the worst unrest, as one ethnic Serb suffered serious gunshot wounds and several others were lightly injured, said Zlatan Elek, the head of a hospital in town.

Police said six officers were injured in clashes and eight people were arrested.

A police statement said the raids were carried out at several locations, including homes, businesses and warehouses and smuggled goods worth "hundreds of thousands of Euros" were seized.