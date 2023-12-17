Open Menu

Tent Pegging World Championship, Horseback Archery WC Kick Off In AlUla

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Tent Pegging World Championship, Horseback Archery WC kick off in AlUla

AlUla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) AlUla Tent Pegging World Championship in Traditional Sport Dress and the Horseback Archery World Cup kicked off at the AlFursan Equestrian Village.

The prestigious events are organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla, under the supervision of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and the participation of the International Tent Pegging Federation, the World Horseback Archery Federation, and the World Martial Arts Union.

Both Horseback Archery and Tent Pegging are ancient equestrian arts cultivated by diverse cultures across the globe, and this will be the first time AlUla will host competitions based on the equestrian martial exercise.

In addition to horse breeders from Gulf Cooperation Council and neighboring countries are participating in the two competitions. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Russia, Germany, South Africa and Iraq are participating in the Tent Pegging World Championship, while 11 countries Saudi Arabia, the US, Türkiye, Iran, Syria, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Canada, Indonesia, Mongolia and Thailand will take part in AlUla Horseback Archery World Cup.

Related Topics

World Thailand Syria Iran Russia Canada Iraq UAE Kuwait Oman Saudi Qatar Germany Indonesia South Africa Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Mongolia From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

12 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

12 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

12 hours ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

12 hours ago
Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

12 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

12 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

12 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

12 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

12 hours ago
 Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

12 hours ago

More Stories From World