Tent Pegging World Championship, Horseback Archery WC kick off in AlUla

AlUla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) AlUla Tent Pegging World Championship in Traditional Sport Dress and the Horseback Archery World Cup kicked off at the AlFursan Equestrian Village.

The prestigious events are organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla, under the supervision of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and the participation of the International Tent Pegging Federation, the World Horseback Archery Federation, and the World Martial Arts Union.

Both Horseback Archery and Tent Pegging are ancient equestrian arts cultivated by diverse cultures across the globe, and this will be the first time AlUla will host competitions based on the equestrian martial exercise.

In addition to horse breeders from Gulf Cooperation Council and neighboring countries are participating in the two competitions. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Russia, Germany, South Africa and Iraq are participating in the Tent Pegging World Championship, while 11 countries Saudi Arabia, the US, Türkiye, Iran, Syria, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Canada, Indonesia, Mongolia and Thailand will take part in AlUla Horseback Archery World Cup.