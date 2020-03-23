UrduPoint.com
Tenth Il-76 Russian Plane Heading To Italy To Assist Coronavirus Fight - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:40 PM

Tenth Il-76 Russian Plane Heading to Italy to Assist Coronavirus Fight - Defense Ministry

Russia has sent the tenth Il-76 military aircraft to Italy for assisting the coronavirus fight there, the Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Russia has sent the tenth Il-76 military aircraft to Italy for assisting the coronavirus fight there, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The tenth Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, carrying Russian military and equipment, has taken off from the Chkalovsky airfield (in Moscow region) and is heading to the Italian Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian military experts will engage in disinfection and COVID-19 prevention after the regions of their operation are coordinated with Italian authorities, the ministry added.

