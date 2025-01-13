Tenth Saudi relief plane arrives in Syria

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The tenth Saudi relief plane, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), arrived on Monday at Damascus International Airport in Syria, carrying food, shelter, and medical supplies.

This assistance is an extension of Saudi Arabia's continuous humanitarian and relief efforts through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to support those in need worldwide during crises.