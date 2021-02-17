Tenth Session of Joint UAE-Russia Trade Commission to Be Held This Year - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The 10th session of the Intergovernmental Russian-UAE Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation will take place in 2021, UAE Ambassador to Moscow Mohammad Al Jaber told Sputnik, pointing out the importance of developing cooperation ties between the two countries.

"Since 1994, a joint intergovernmental commission was formed for cooperation between the UAE and the Russian Federation in the commercial, economic and technical fields. The intergovernmental commission is scheduled to hold a meeting of its tenth session during this year. It is important to develop prospects of the Emirati-Russian cooperation in a number of sectors, including food security, industry, information technology, artificial intelligence, and innovations development," Al Jaber said.

The UAE was among the first Arab countries to boost broad cooperation with Russia in such fields as mutual investments, trade exchange and the joint production of technologies, including those for military purposes, Al Jaber noted, when praising relations between the two countries.

"In 2013, a joint investment foundation was established between [the UAE's investment company] Mubadala and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, with a joint investment platform worth $7 million having been created. So far, a lot of investment projects have been finished, with a total value of over $2 billion," the ambassador added.

The high-ranking UAE official also pointed out the existence of the states' cooperation in combating terrorism.

When asked about the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, authorized by Abu Dhabi for emergency use on January 21, Al-Jaber said that the UAE hosted Phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine, adding that the decision came after the studies' results showed the effectiveness of the vaccine.