Teodoro Obiang, Equatorial Guinea's Iron-fisted Ruler

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Teodoro Obiang, Equatorial Guinea's iron-fisted ruler

Libreville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Poised to win a sixth term in presidential elections on Sunday, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has ruled oil-rich Equatorial Guinea since August 1979, overseeing a regime notorious for crushing dissent and fearing coups.

The 80-year-old's 43 years in power are the longest of any leader alive in the world today, with the exception of monarchs.

He seized power from Francisco Macias Nguema, who in 1968 had become Equatorial Guinea's first president upon independence from Spain and later declared himself president for life. Macias -- Obiang's uncle -- was executed by firing squad two months after the coup.

Obiang's opponents say that under his iron-fisted, hermetic tenure, the country has become the "North Korea of Africa".

