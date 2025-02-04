Open Menu

Tequila Maker Diageo Axes Sales Target On Trump Tariffs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Diageo, the maker of Guinness stout and Johnnie Walker whisky, scrapped Tuesday a key performance target with President Donald Trump's tariff plans set to sour its US sales of tequila and Canadian spirits.

The British group, whose brands include also Smirnoff vodka, Baileys liqueur and Captain Morgan rum, has in recent times been impacted by inflation-suffering consumers swapping its premium brands for cheaper beverages.

In an update Tuesday, Diageo said that "given the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty in many" key markets, a medium-term guidance for organic net sales growth of between five to seven percent had been axed.

Trump's moves to slap levies on imports from Canada, China and Mexico -- while threatening to do the same across Europe -- adds "complexity in our ability to provide updated forward guidance", Diageo chief executive Debra Crew said in a statement that revealed a fall in first-half net profit.

She added that Diageo is engaging with the Trump administration on the broader impact that the tariffs "will have on everyone supporting the US hospitality industry".

Trump on Monday delayed the start of tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month -- but China remained in the firing line for levies that are putting the global economy on edge.

China retaliated Tuesday, announcing that it would impose tariffs on imports of US energy, vehicles and equipment.

Diageo said the tariffs would hit its tequila portfolio, given it must be made in Mexico, as well as Canadian whisky.

The group produces Canadian whisky Crown Royal, as well as tequila brands Don Julio and Casamigos, which was founded by US actor George Clooney.

It added Tuesday that group net profit slid 12 percent to $1.9 billion in its first half, or six months to the end of December.

Sales dipped one percent to $10.9 billion compared with one year earlier.

