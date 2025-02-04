Tequila Maker Diageo Axes Sales Target On Trump Tariffs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Diageo, the maker of Guinness stout and Johnnie Walker whisky, scrapped Tuesday a key performance target with President Donald Trump's tariff plans set to sour its US sales of tequila and Canadian spirits.
The British group, whose brands include also Smirnoff vodka, Baileys liqueur and Captain Morgan rum, has in recent times been impacted by inflation-suffering consumers swapping its premium brands for cheaper beverages.
In an update Tuesday, Diageo said that "given the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty in many" key markets, a medium-term guidance for organic net sales growth of between five to seven percent had been axed.
Trump's moves to slap levies on imports from Canada, China and Mexico -- while threatening to do the same across Europe -- adds "complexity in our ability to provide updated forward guidance", Diageo chief executive Debra Crew said in a statement that revealed a fall in first-half net profit.
She added that Diageo is engaging with the Trump administration on the broader impact that the tariffs "will have on everyone supporting the US hospitality industry".
Trump on Monday delayed the start of tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month -- but China remained in the firing line for levies that are putting the global economy on edge.
China retaliated Tuesday, announcing that it would impose tariffs on imports of US energy, vehicles and equipment.
Diageo said the tariffs would hit its tequila portfolio, given it must be made in Mexico, as well as Canadian whisky.
The group produces Canadian whisky Crown Royal, as well as tequila brands Don Julio and Casamigos, which was founded by US actor George Clooney.
It added Tuesday that group net profit slid 12 percent to $1.9 billion in its first half, or six months to the end of December.
Sales dipped one percent to $10.9 billion compared with one year earlier.
Recent Stories
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO
International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..
TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’
UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum f ..
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development
More Stories From World
-
Tequila maker Diageo axes sales target on Trump tariffs4 minutes ago
-
American VP Vance to attend Paris AI summit14 minutes ago
-
French far right says will not back no-confidence motion over budget34 minutes ago
-
Russian missile kills four, wounds 20 in east Ukraine: governor34 minutes ago
-
Japan's Olympic pool-sized sinkhole highlights risk of old pipes1 hour ago
-
N. Korea troops not in combat in Russia's Kursk since mid-Jan: Seoul2 hours ago
-
French far right doesn't intend to back no-confidence motion over budget2 hours ago
-
Japan PM to meet Trump on Feb 6-8 US trip2 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan vows to create 5.2 mln jobs in 20253 hours ago
-
Coalmine collapse kills two, injures one in N. Afghanistan3 hours ago
-
US vice president to attend Paris AI summit next week: French diplomatic source3 hours ago
-
US deports over 200 Indians by military aircraft3 hours ago