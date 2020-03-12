The limitation of presidential terms will remain enshrined in the Russian constitution, since lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova's amendment, enabling an incumbent president to participate in a new presidential race regardless of the number of presidential terms served, envisions a one-time exception only, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The limitation of presidential terms will remain enshrined in the Russian constitution, since lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova's amendment, enabling an incumbent president to participate in a new presidential race regardless of the number of presidential terms served, envisions a one-time exception only, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The norm on limiting the terms will remain in the constitution, it will not be abandoned, and this withdrawal for the incumbent president is a one-time measure.

It is related only to the incumbent president in connection with the amendment package, which we are now studying, and, most importantly, it is related to the existing situation. This was the essence of Tereshkova's initiative," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov stressed that Tereshkova's initiative had come as a surprise to the Kremlin.

"This was her initiative. There were many new initiatives, and we were learning this with everyone, on-line," Peskov said, when asked whether the amendment was unexpected for the Kremlin.