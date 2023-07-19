(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Terminal 2 of Tokyo's Haneda Airport has reopened for international flights following a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday.

Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) has started using the terminal for flights to London, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taipei between 05:00 and 13:30 local time (20:00 and 04:30 GMT), the report said.

"We have finally resumed operations (here) as we are moving out of the COVID-19 pandemic and are seeing a clear recovery in demand for international flights," ANA President Shinichi Inoue was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Terminal 2 was initially used only for internal flights until additional facilities were opened in March 2020, but they closed just two weeks later due to the global COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, terminals 2 and 3 of Haneda Airport will be used for international fights only, the report said.