Terminal, Train Station At Frankfurt Airport Partially Closed Due To Police Operation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 11:40 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) A terminal and a train station are partially closed at Frankfurt Airport due to an ongoing police operation, the airport said Saturday.

"Due to an ongoing police operation, parts of Terminal 1, the regional train station and the crossing to the long-distance train station are currently closed at Frankfurt Airport.

Passengers are asked to follow the instructions of the security staff on site. As a result, there may be delays in the operation," the airport said in a statement.

More Stories From World

