Terminally ill Frenchman eats again after death vow

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :A Frenchman stricken by a terminal illness on Wednesday said he had decided to eat again, despite vowing to starve himself to death in a closely-watched right-to-die case.

"I did not have the capacity for the fight anymore," Alain Cocq told AFP from his Dijon hospital.

He had planned to live stream his death on Facebook but the tech giant blocked it at the weekend. Cocq said he had been fed with his permission and could go home in the next 10 days.