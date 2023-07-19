Open Menu

Termination Of Grain Deal Risks Adding To Global Food Inflation - IMF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative risks pushing up already soaring global food prices, particularly in low-income countries that rely on grain exports from Ukraine, an IMF spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The discontinuation of the initiative impacts the food supply to countries that rely heavily on shipments from Ukraine, in particular in North Africa, the middle East, and South Asia. It worsens the food security outlook and risks adding to global food inflation, especially for low-income countries," the IMF spokesperson said.

