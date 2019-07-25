UrduPoint.com
Terms Of Draft Brexit Deal 'unacceptable': New British PM

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 05:16 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday described the terms of the current draft Brexit deal as "unacceptable" and called on Brussels to rethink its refusal to renegotiate

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday described the terms of the current draft Brexit deal as "unacceptable" and called on Brussels to rethink its refusal to renegotiate.

Johnson also said his new government would set as a "top priority" preparations for exiting without an agreement if there is no deal with the EU by the October 31 deadline.

"I would prefer us to leave the EU with a deal -- I would much prefer it," he told parliament a day after taking over as prime minister from Theresa May following a leadership contest in the governing Conservative party.

"I believe that it is possible even at this late stage and I will work flat out to make it happen," he said.

But he added: "The Withdrawal Agreement negotiated by my predecessor has been three times rejected by this house. Its terms are unacceptable to this parliament and to this country."Johnson also confirmed that Britain would not nominate anyone to the European Commission which takes office on November 1.

