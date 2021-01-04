Terracotta Warriors see over 35,000 visitors during New Year holiday

:More than 35,000 tourists visited the renowned Terracotta Warriors in northwest China's Shaanxi Province during the three-day New Year holiday, local authorities said on Monday

XI'AN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 35,000 tourists visited the renowned Terracotta Warriors in northwest China's Shaanxi Province during the three-day New Year holiday, local authorities said on Monday.

A total of 35,583 people visited the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, the provincial capital, to catch a glimpse of the famous army of Terracotta Warriors during the holiday that ended on Sunday.

Under COVID-19 prevention and control efforts, tourists were required to book tickets online, with the number of daily visits capped at 75 percent of the museum's full capacity. The museum also provides digital exhibitions of the Terracotta Warriors on its official website and WeChat account.

Discovered in 1974, the army of Terracotta Warriors was built by Emperor Qinshihuang of the Qin Dynasty (221 B.C.-207 B.C.), who unified China for the first time.