Territorial Defense Headquarters to Be Created in DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson Regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Territorial defense headquarters will be created in the Russian regions, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"To coordinate the work of the heads of the regions, they will receive the authority to create the appropriate headquarters.

I instruct the government, the defense ministry, and other departments to provide them with all necessary assistance," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council.

According to a presidential decree published on the Kremlin website, territorial defense headquarters are being created in the DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.