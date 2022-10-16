MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Two citizens of a Commonwealth of Independent States nation committed a terror act at a military training ground in Russia's Belgorod region, killing 11 people and injuring another 15, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On October 15 a terror act was committed by two citizens of a CIS country at the training ground of the Western Military District in the Belgorod region," the ministry said.

The attack took place during a firearms training session with volunteers who wanted to take part in the special military operation in Ukraine.

The terrorists opened fire on the personnel of the unit.

"As a result of the shooting, 11 people were fatally wounded. Another 15 people suffered wounds of varying degrees of severity and were taken to a medical facility, where they are receiving all necessary treatment," the ministry specified.

Both terrorists were killed by return fire. Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene.