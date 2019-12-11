UrduPoint.com
Terror Attack By Right Sector Supporter Foiled In Russia's Murmansk - Security Service

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:33 PM

Terror Attack by Right Sector Supporter Foiled in Russia's Murmansk - Security Service

A supporter of Ukrainian extremist organization Right Sector (banned in Russia), who planned to commit a terrorist attack near a governmental building, has been detained in Russia's northern city of Murmansk, the country's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) A supporter of Ukrainian extremist organization Right Sector (banned in Russia), who planned to commit a terrorist attack near a governmental building, has been detained in Russia's northern city of Murmansk, the country's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"The activity of a supporter of the Right Sector extremist organization, who planned a terrorist attack near the building of Murmansk's local authorities using an improvised explosive device, has been thwarted," the FSB said in a press release.

The detained person is a Russian national. He was detained on Tuesday in Murmansk when he was "taking a powerful improvised explosive device out of a cache."

