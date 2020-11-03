UrduPoint.com
Terror Attacks Across Europe Result Of EU's Frail Open Border Policies - German Lawmaker

Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:40 PM

The attacks carried out by Islamist radicals will likely continue if the European countries do not step up their border and migration policies, Waldemar Herdt, a member of the German parliament's committee on foreign affairs from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The attacks carried out by Islamist radicals will likely continue if the European countries do not step up their border and migration policies, Waldemar Herdt, a member of the German parliament's committee on foreign affairs from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik.

Late on Monday, the Austrian capital of Vienna was rocked by six gunmen attacks, which left at least five people killed and 22 others injured. One of the attackers was shot by the police. According to the Austrian authorities, the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

"This is yet another proof of a complete failure of the EU migration policies and the open border policies when the state lets in the people without proper analysis and consideration of potential danger they represent for the country and its population. Now we will gather the fruit of this leftist ideology, ideology of the open borders and extreme tolerance to everything," Herdt said.

The politician added that tougher control measures must be imposed on the places of worship, which could lead to further radicalization.

"We are on the brink of making a serious global decision about the person's right for religious freedom � and for radical religious trends. If we don't urgently close all the mosques that represent this ideology, all the prophets, all the gatherings that are leading to radicalization must become unlawful, must be left outside of the rule of law," Herdt said.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to get tougher on radical islam following the October beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty near Paris. Paty was murdered by a Muslim migrant of Chechen origin after he reportedly showed caricatures depicting the Islamic prophet in a class.

