Terror Bombing Plot By Syria-Linked Islamists Foiled In Kyrgyzstan
Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:18 PM
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Kyrgyzstan's security forces have foiled a gun-and-bomb attack by a suspected militant group controlled from Syria, the national security committee said Tuesday.
"Actions of the neutralized group were found to be coordinated by commanders of an international terrorist organization in Syria, who sought to destabilize the social-political situation and wage armed jihad in Kyrgyzstan," a statement read.
The suspects a mix of Kyrgyz and foreign nationals were detained on Friday. The committee said some of them had been trained at Islamist camps abroad. The group allegedly planned a religiously motivated assassination of an unidentified Kyrgyz citizen.