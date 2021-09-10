UrduPoint.com

Terror Groups Like IS Still Seek To Cary Out Large-Scale Attacks Against US - FBI Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:40 PM

Terror Groups Like IS Still Seek to Cary Out Large-Scale Attacks Against US - FBI Director

Foreign terrorist organizations, including the Islamic State (banned in Russia), still seek to carry out large-scale attacks against the United States, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Foreign terrorist organizations, including the Islamic State (banned in Russia), still seek to carry out large-scale attacks against the United States, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Friday.

Wray was speaking at a ceremony at the FBI Terrorist Screening Center in Vienna, Virginia, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States.

"As the tragic loss of 13 brave American service members and nearly 200 Afghans in Kabul painfully reminds us, foreign terrorist groups like ISIS [Islamic State] still seek to carry out large-scale attacks against us," Wray said, referring to the recent terrorist attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Wray said FBI today is stronger, smarter and is better able to confront the security threats facing the nation.

"While those threats have evolved a lot in 20 years, the men and women of the FBI - and our scores of law enforcement and intelligence partners - have never stopped working to keep the American people safe from another attack. And I can't thank all of you for that enough.

I go to sleep at night much easier knowing you're on the job, keeping watch over the citizens we serve," he said.

Wray pointed out that the FBI transformed after September 11, 2001 to better carry out its mission to protect the American people.

"We became an intelligence-based national security and law enforcement organization -one that collects, uses, and shares intelligence in everything we do, not just in counterterrorism. We developed new capabilities to combat the terrorist threat, and we changed our focus from investigating terrorist plots and attacks after the fact, to stopping them before they occur," Wray said.

In addition, the FBI forged deeper, stronger partnerships with its colleagues in law enforcement and the intelligence community as well as with international counterparts," he also said.

On September 11, 2001, terrorists belonging to al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) crashed two hijacked commercial airplanes in the World Trade Center in New York and another in the Pentagon near Washington, DC. A fourth hijacked airplane crashed in the ground in the state of Pennsylvania without reaching its presumed target.

