Terror Groups May Profit From Uncertainty Caused by Pandemic - UN Chief

United Nations Secretary-General warned on Friday that terrorist groups might seek to take advantage of the global uncertainty caused by the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General warned on Friday that terrorist groups might seek to take advantage of the global uncertainty caused by the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We know the pandemic is having profound social, economic and political consequences, including relating to international peace and security," Guterres said in a statement.

"In addition, terrorist or extremist groups may take profit from the uncertainty created by the spread of the pandemic."