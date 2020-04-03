UrduPoint.com
Terror Groups May Profit From Uncertainty Caused By Pandemic - UN Chief

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 07:13 PM

United Nations Secretary-General warned on Friday that terrorist groups might seek to take advantage of the global uncertainty caused by the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We know the pandemic is having profound social, economic and political consequences, including relating to international peace and security," Guterres said in a statement.

"In addition, terrorist or extremist groups may take profit from the uncertainty created by the spread of the pandemic."

