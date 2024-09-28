Terror, Panic As Israeli Strikes Wipe Out Beirut Buildings
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) In just a few seconds, Israeli strikes reduced six buildings to rubble in the Hezbollah stronghold of south Beirut on Friday, sending rescuers scrambling to the densely-packed residential area searching for survivors.
The successive strikes shook Beirut and its surroundings a little before 6:30 pm (15:30 GMT), leaving panicked residents scrambling for safety.
"I felt like the building was going to collapse on top of me, as if a rocket was going to hit me and kill me," said Abeer Hammoud, who lives in Beirut's southern suburbs.
"When it was over, I breathed a sigh of relief. It was as if I had been given a new lease of life," said the teacher in her 40s, still reeling from the shock.
The strikes killed at least two people and injured 76, Lebanon's health ministry said in a preliminary toll.
AFP footage showed several clouds of thick grey and pink smoke rising from the Haret Hreik area of the southern suburbs.
