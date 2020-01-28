UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terror-Related Crimes In Russia Up Almost 8% In 2019 - Interior Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 01:30 AM

Terror-Related Crimes in Russia Up Almost 8% in 2019 - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The number of terror-related crimes in Russia rose by almost 8 percent last year from the year before, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

The ministry said that 1,806 crimes of "terrorist nature" had been reported over the entire 2019.

The number of extremist crimes dropped by nearly 54 percent to 585 cases during the same period, the statement reads.

Related Topics

Terrorist Interior Ministry Russia Same 2019 From

Recent Stories

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

6 minutes ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

1 hour ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

1 hour ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

1 hour ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prince Guillaume of Lux ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.