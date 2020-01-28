Terror-Related Crimes in Russia Up Almost 8% in 2019 - Interior Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The number of terror-related crimes in Russia rose by almost 8 percent last year from the year before, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

The ministry said that 1,806 crimes of "terrorist nature" had been reported over the entire 2019.

The number of extremist crimes dropped by nearly 54 percent to 585 cases during the same period, the statement reads.