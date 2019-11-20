UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terror Threat In Afghanistan May Lead To Attacks In Neighboring States - SCO Chief

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:40 AM

Terror Threat in Afghanistan May Lead to Attacks in Neighboring States - SCO Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The terror threat in Afghanistan and its border area is worrying and can spread instability and terrorist activities throughout Central and South Asian countries, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Vladimir Norov said in a UN-SCO high-level meeting.

"The current situation in Afghanistan border area is increasingly alarming and carries potential risks in terms of exporting instability and leak of terrorist activities to neighboring Central and South Asian countries," Norov said on Tuesday.

Norov pointed out that the recent failed Islamic State (IS, terror group outlawed in Russia) attack on a Tajik outpost on the border with Uzbekistan confirms the relevance of this threat.

According to Tajik officials, 20 militants, belonging to the IS, were involved in the attack, which took place in the early hours on November 6 at the Ishkobod checkpoint.

Fifteen militants were killed in clashes with the Tajik security forces, while five others were arrested.

Afghanistan has been suffering a prolonged confrontation between government forces and the militants of the radical Taliban movement, which had previously captured significant territory in rural areas of the country and launched attacks on large cities. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces regularly conduct joint counterterrorism operations across the country. The conflict-stricken country continues to fight other insurgents as well, including militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Russia Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan November Border Shanghai Cooperation Organization Government Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, th ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

3 hours ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

3 hours ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

3 hours ago

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

4 hours ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.