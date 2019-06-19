Terrorism Fight in Syria Enters Final Stage - Ambassador to Russia

Terrorism fight in Syria is entering its final stage but militants are rushing to different countries worldwide in order to conduct attacks there, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said on Wednesday

"We are entering the final stage of war in Syria," Haddad said at the international meeting of high representatives for security, currently ongoing in the Russian city of Ufa.

Haddad voiced the belief that militants fleeing Syria would rush to other countries after acquiring in Syria "both fighting skills and tactical and strategic possibilities to use their great financial and technological potential in order to recruit as many people as possible and remotely give instructions to carry out terror attacks in any part of the world."