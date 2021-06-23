Terrorism Remains Key Threat to Middle Eastern, African Security- Russian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Terrorism remains a key threat to stability in the middle East and Africa, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Various terrorist organizations remain the main threat to the regional stability.

After the wipe-out of the Islamic State [terrorist organization, banned in Russia] in Syria and Iraq, trained militants started actively migrating to other countries. Most of them moved to Libya ... There are also terrorist cells in Mali, the Central African Republic and Mozambique," Shoigu said at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.