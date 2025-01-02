Terrorism suspected in New Orleans truck-ramming that kills 10, injures dozens

A US citizen with an Islamic State flag and "hellbent" on carnage slammed a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year revelers in New Orleans on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than 35, officials said

New Orleans, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A US citizen with an Islamic State flag and "hellbent" on carnage slammed a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year revelers in New Orleans on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than 35, officials said.

The FBI identified the attacker as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old "US citizen from Texas" and an Army veteran. Officials said he might not have been acting alone.

"An ISIS flag was located in the vehicle, and the FBI is working to determine the subject's potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations," the FBI said in a statement.

FBI agent Alethea Duncan indicated that Jabbar may have had help, saying "we do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible."

The suspect was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with police in the Louisiana city's famed French Quarter. Two homemade bombs were found and made safe, the FBI said.

Local police said the incident took place at around 3:15 am (0915 GMT) in the heart of the French Quarter, which was packed with people celebrating the start of 2025.

"This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could," Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told reporters.

Driving at "very high speed" and in a "very intentional" manner, "he was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did," Kirkpatrick said.

He wounded two officers in the subsequent shootout. They were listed in stable condition and Kirkpatrick said they would recover.

The vehicle used was a white Ford F-150 electric pick-up, an AFP correspondent on the scene said.

The New Orleans attack came 10 days after a similar car-ramming assault at a Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg that killed five and wounded more than 200. In that case, police arrested a Saudi man and said he appeared to be mentally disturbed.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that "there is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities."

President-elect Donald Trump immediately linked the attack to illegal immigration, giving no evidence and before authorities made clear the suspect was American.

"When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in the country... it turned out to be true," Trump posted on social media.

Trump also claimed that the nation's crime rate "is at a level that nobody has ever seen." In fact, violent crime is sharply down across the country, according to the FBI.

- Carnage in iconic neighborhood -

In the wee hours of the year's first day, revelers were celebrating in the French Quarter, a district renowned for its bars, restaurants, jazz history and Mardi Gras parties.

A white truck crashed through a barricade "at a very high rate of speed," witness Jim Mowrer told CBS News.

"We were in the middle of the road and managed to run off the road onto the sidewalk and into the doorway of a building for cover. We did hear gunfire, saw police running," he said.

"Once the gunfire stopped, we stayed in the alcove until the gunfire stopped, came out into the street, and came across a lot of -- several people who had been hit, (we) wanted to see what we could do to help," he said.

"People we came across were unfortunately deceased."

New Orleans is one of the most heavily visited destinations in the United States and on February 9th will stage the NFL's Super Bowl game -- one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

The attack came just hours before the city was due to host the Sugar Bowl, a major college football game featuring teams from the University of Georgia and Notre Dame.

That game was delayed for 24 hours, officials said.

Policing had already been heavy over the New Year's holiday, according to the city, as authorities braced for big crowds.

The city police department had announced staffing at "100 percent, with an additional 300 officers assisting from partner law enforcement agencies," including on horseback and using unmarked units.

The iconic French Quarter listed special deals for New Year's, including LGBTQ parties and a drag cabaret near where the incident took place.

