Terrorism Threat Persists in Crimea Due to NATO, EU, Ukraine - Patrushev

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The threat of terrorist attacks persists in Crimea due to anti-Russian activities conducted by the United States, NATO, several European Union member states and Ukraine, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"On the territory of the Crimean peninsula, the prerequisites for the emergence of threats to national security, caused by a possible complication of the interethnic, interfaith situation and the likelihood of terrorist attacks, remain," Patrushev said in Sevastopol at a meeting on ensuring national security in Crimea.

The secretary of the security council said that the actions of some foreign countries are the main reason for this situation.

"The destructive activities of the United States, the NATO bloc controlled by them, a number of EU states, Ukraine, aimed at discrediting the domestic and foreign policy of Russia, damaging its authority and international image, spreading extremist and nationalist ideology," Patrushev said.

According to the official, six terrorist attacks were prevented in Crimea last year.

"Last year, six terrorist attacks and 10 terrorism-related crimes were prevented in Crimea, 23 crimes related to extremism were revealed," Patrushev said, adding that one more terrorist attack was prevented in 2021.