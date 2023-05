Terrorist Attack Against Federal Media Journalist Prevented in Enerhodar - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) A terrorist attack was prevented in the city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to preliminary information, it was being prepared against a Federal media journalist, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Friday.

"A high-profile terrorist attack was prevented in Enerhodar. According to preliminary information, it was being prepared by terrorists against a journalist from one of the federal media," Rogov wrote on Telegram.