Terrorist Attack Against Russian Embassy Aimed at Disrupting Afghan Stabilization - SVR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The terrorist act against the Russian Embassy in Kabul was aimed at disrupting further stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan and Russia's constructive participation in it, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.

"According to the information received by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, the terrorist attack against the Russian embassy in Kabul was aimed at disrupting further stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan and the constructive participation of our country in this process," the statement says.

The explosion near the building of the consular department of the embassy happened on Monday morning. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed as a result of the terrorist attack. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) took responsibility for the attack.