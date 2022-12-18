Terrorist Attack in CAR Will Not Affect Relations Between Bangui, Moscow - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) The terrorist attack in the Central African Republic (CAR) against the head of the Russian House, Dmitry Sytyi, will not affect relations between Bangui and Moscow, and the car will continue to support Russia, Ambassador of the CAR to Moscow Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Friday, a high-ranking source in the local police told Sputnik that the investigation into the assassination attempt on Sytyi will be carried out jointly with Russia.

'I don't think it's going to affect our relationship. We are always for Russia and support the Russian people, the Russian state, so there will be no changes. The people are for the Russians, and that's it," the ambassador said.