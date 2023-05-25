Terrorist Attack in Colombia Kills 3, Injures 8 People - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Unidentified men have attacked a police patrol vehicle with an explosive device in the municipality of Tibu in Colombia's North Santander department, killing two police officers and a female civilian and eight people being hospitalized, local media reported on Wednesday, citing authorities.

Two police officers have been killed and another four have suffered injuries as a result of an explosive device detonating when a police vehicle was passing by, Caracol Radio reported. Apart from police officers, one civilian has been killed and another four ” two men and two women ” have been injured and taken to a hospital.

The incident took place hours before Colombian National Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez Gomez's visit to the region, the report said.

Dissidents of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the country's largest rebel group, and rebels of one of the fronts of the National Liberation Army, another rebel group, are engaged in criminal activities in the area, media reported.