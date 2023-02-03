Terrorist Attack in Enerhodar Kills 1 Person According to Preliminary Data - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) One person was killed in a terrorist attack in Enerhodar on Friday morning as per preliminary day, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official with the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said.

"The cause of the explosion that was heard this morning in the city was a car explosion. One person is believed to have died in the terrorist attack," Rogov wrote on Telegram.