UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorist Attack In Northern Burkina Faso Leaves 14 Security Officers Killed - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:00 AM

Terrorist Attack in Northern Burkina Faso Leaves 14 Security Officers Killed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A terrorist attack in the northern part of Burkina Faso had resulted in the death of 14 security officers, French media reported.

The security officers were ambushed in the department of Tin-Akof, the Agence-France Presse news agency reported.

"As a result of the ambush against the unit, 13 soldiers and one gendarme have been killed," a source told the news agency.

The response security operation has left nine terrorists killed.

The northern part of Burkina Faso has been suffering from activities of Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia) since 2016.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Russia Burkina Faso 2016 Media From

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

4 hours ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

4 hours ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

4 hours ago

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before ..

3 hours ago

Trump Renews Declaration of Nuclear Proliferation ..

3 hours ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.