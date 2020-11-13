Terrorist Attack in Northern Burkina Faso Leaves 14 Security Officers Killed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A terrorist attack in the northern part of Burkina Faso had resulted in the death of 14 security officers, French media reported.

The security officers were ambushed in the department of Tin-Akof, the Agence-France Presse news agency reported.

"As a result of the ambush against the unit, 13 soldiers and one gendarme have been killed," a source told the news agency.

The response security operation has left nine terrorists killed.

The northern part of Burkina Faso has been suffering from activities of Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia) since 2016.