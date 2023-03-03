UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Attack In Russia's Bryansk Region To Be Investigated - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The terrorist attack in Russia's border region of Bryansk will be investigated, measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier Thursday, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a sabotage group had penetrated from Ukraine to the territory of the Klimovsky district's Liubechane village.

Saboteurs shelled a moving car, killing one person and injuring a child. Later, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Ukrainian nationalists had been squeezed out into the territory of Ukraine, where they were subjected to a massive artillery strike.

"Yesterday's terrorist attack will be investigated and measures will be taken to prevent similar events in the future," Peskov told reporters.

