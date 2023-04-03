Terrorist Attack in St. Petersburg Cafe Planned by Ukraine Special Services - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The terrorist attack against the famous Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky was planned by the special services of Ukraine and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia), the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on Monday.

Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday that an unidentified explosive device had gone off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. Tatarsky had been killed by the explosion and another 32 people have been injured in the blast, according to the latest data.

Earlier on Monday, the Investigative Committee said that Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion.

"The terrorist attack committed on April 2 in St. Petersburg against the well-known journalist Vladlen Tatarsky was planned by the special services of Ukraine with the involvement of agents from among those cooperating with the so-called 'Anti-Corruption Foundation' of (jailed opposition figure Alexey) Navalny, whose active supporter is the detained Daria Trepova," the statement said.