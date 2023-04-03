UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Attack In St. Petersburg Cafe Planned By Ukraine Special Services - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Terrorist Attack in St. Petersburg Cafe Planned by Ukraine Special Services - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The terrorist attack against the famous Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky was planned by the special services of Ukraine and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia), the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on Monday.

Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday that an unidentified explosive device had gone off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. Tatarsky had been killed by the explosion and another 32 people have been injured in the blast, according to the latest data.

Earlier on Monday, the Investigative Committee said that Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion.

"The terrorist attack committed on April 2 in St. Petersburg against the well-known journalist Vladlen Tatarsky was planned by the special services of Ukraine with the involvement of agents from among those cooperating with the so-called 'Anti-Corruption Foundation' of (jailed opposition figure Alexey) Navalny, whose active supporter is the detained Daria Trepova," the statement said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia St. Petersburg April Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Ahsan lauds contribution of Chinese enterprises in ..

Ahsan lauds contribution of Chinese enterprises in success of CPEC

10 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth Undersecretary revie ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth Undersecretary reviews country&#039;s experience i ..

26 minutes ago
 DMCC attracts a record 708 new companies to Dubai ..

DMCC attracts a record 708 new companies to Dubai in Q1 2023

26 minutes ago
 Gold dips on stronger dollar

Gold dips on stronger dollar

2 hours ago
 Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: ..

Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: PM

3 hours ago
 Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s M ..

Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s Mosque since start of Ramadan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.