ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) A car bomb went off in Turkey's largest Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakır on Friday morning, injuring at least nine police officers, local authorities said.

The incident occurred at 05:10 a.m. local time (02:10 GMT), when a car exploded near a passing bus that was carrying police officers, according to the authorities.

The police officers were reportedly hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.