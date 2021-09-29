Terrorist Attack in Western Mali Leaves 5 Soldiers Dead, 4 Injured - Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) A terrorist attack in the Kolokani Cercle in Western Mali, located nearly 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the capital of Bamako, killed four servicemen, while five other soldiers sustained injuries, the national army reported.

Terrorists assaulted a convoy of a mining firm accompanied by the military forces on Tuesday.

"The death toll is 05 dead and 04 wounded, FAMa (Armed Malian Forces) side. A reinforcement was quickly dispatched to the area followed by a systematic search that led to the neutralization of 04 terrorists, two motorcycles, and seized weapons," the army said in a statement published late on Tuesday.

Mali is located in the highly destabilized African region of Sahel, known to be a hotbed for terrorist activities and banditry.