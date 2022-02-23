Terrorist Attack Occurs in Luhansk - LPR Representative Office in JCCC

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) An explosion occurred at a trolleybus depot in the city of Luhansk in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said in a statement.

"Another terrorist attack took place in Luhansk! At 04:15 a.m. an explosion occurred in the area of the trolleybus depot," the office said on Telegram.

No other information was immediately available.