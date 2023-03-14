Terrorist Attack Prepared Against OSCE Delegation in Transnistria in February - Prosecutor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) A terrorist attack targeting the delegation of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria, PMR) was prepared in February, PMR prosecutor Anatoly Guretsky said on Tuesday.

"We established a fact of preparing a terrorist attack against the OSCE delegation on February 14 near the Bender fortress at the moment when the delegation was supposed to return to Chisinau," Guretsky wrote on Telegram.

On February 14, OSCE Chairman Bujar Osmani arrived in Bender for negotiations with the leader of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky. The delegation included 20 people.