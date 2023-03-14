UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Attack Prepared Against OSCE Delegation In Transnistria In February - Prosecutor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Terrorist Attack Prepared Against OSCE Delegation in Transnistria in February - Prosecutor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) A terrorist attack targeting the delegation of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria, PMR) was prepared in February, PMR prosecutor Anatoly Guretsky said on Tuesday.

"We established a fact of preparing a terrorist attack against the OSCE delegation on February 14 near the Bender fortress at the moment when the delegation was supposed to return to Chisinau," Guretsky wrote on Telegram.

On February 14, OSCE Chairman Bujar Osmani arrived in Bender for negotiations with the leader of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky. The delegation included 20 people.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Europe Chisinau February

Recent Stories

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

2 minutes ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

32 minutes ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

47 minutes ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

2 hours ago
 EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Ra ..

EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Radars - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.