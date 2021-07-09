UrduPoint.com
Terrorist Attack Prevented In Russia's Ufa - Federal Security Service

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Terrorist Attack Prevented in Russia's Ufa - Federal Security Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A terrorist attack has been prevented in the Russian city of Ufa, resulting in a detention of a sympathizer of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia), Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

"We have detained a local resident, born in 1995, who, upon orders from the militants of ... Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, was preparing a terrorist attack against a law enforcement facility," the FSB said in a statement.

According to the security service, a finished improvised explosive device along with components for another one were found in the residence that was rented by the failed terrorist. His phone contained a text exchange with members of terrorist groups.

