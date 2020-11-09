UrduPoint.com
Terrorist Attacks In Europe Show Importance Of Improving Interethnic Relations - Medvedev

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Recent terrorist attacks in Europe showed the importance of improving relations between different ethnicities, fighting extremist ideology, avoiding words or actions that hurt the feelings of religious people, Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said Monday.

"Lately, there have been several terrorist atatcks in Europe based on religious motives. These events show that it is necessary to lead harsh joint fight against any extremist ideologies, which end up in such crimes and, of course, this shows how important ... it is to take care of and strengthen the peace among ethnicities, avoid words or actions that insult the religious people," Medvedev said.

