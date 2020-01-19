Terrorist Attacks in Idlib Leave 10 Syrian Soldiers Dead, 15 Injured - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Ten Syrian military personnel were killed, 15 got injured in responding to two terrorist attacks on positions of the Syrian armed forces in the province of Idlib, Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing on Sunday.

"On January 18, a group of up to 130 militants, supported by pickups with heavy machine guns from the Al-Gadfa region in a southeastern direction, attacked the defensive positions of the Syrian government forces, which managed to repel the attack only thanks to the massive use of artillery and tanks," Borenkov said.

The Russian major general added that three groups of 50 to 70 militants each in the areas of Kafar Sijnah, Moqa and Khirbat Babulin in the province of Idlib attacked the positions of the Syrian army. Fifteen militants were reportedly killed and 25 others injured, the rest of them retreated.

"In the course of responding to the attacks of the militants, 10 military personnel of the Syrian armed forces died, 15 were injured," Borenkov added.