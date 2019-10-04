Terrorist Attacks in Tula, Vladimir, Tambov, Voronezh Prevented in 2019 - Patrushev

(@FahadShabbir)

Security services and law enforcement agencies prevented four terrorist acts this year in major cities in central Russia, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Friday

TULA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Security services and law enforcement agencies prevented four terrorist acts this year in major cities in central Russia, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Friday.

"For [the first] eight months of this year, five terrorism-related crimes were prevented, including four terrorist acts planned in Tula, Vladimir, Tambov and Voronezh," Patrushev said in Tula at a meeting on security issues in the Central Federal District.

He said 152 people involved in terrorist activities had been detained in the Central Federal District during the period.