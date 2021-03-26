UrduPoint.com
Terrorist Attacks Prevented In Minsk, Minsk Region - Belarusian Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Belarusian law enforcement officers prevented two terrorist attacks, one in Minsk and another in a military unit outside the Belarusian capital, the country's Interior Ministry said on Friday, adding that improvised explosive devices were defused.

"Tonight, in Pechi [Minsk region], members of the Organized Crime and Corruption Police Force of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, with the support of the Special Rapid Response Unit, detained a 35-year-old resident of the Pinsk region. The man intended to commit a terrorist attack in a local military unit, another one in Minsk.

Law enforcement officers managed to prevent crimes, find and neutralize improvised explosive devices," the ministry's press office said in its official Telegram channel.

The ministry also said that the arrested person received instructions from the BYPOL opposition initiative.

"The attacker was in touch with the notorious BYPOL initiative. On the eve of the Freedom Day, its representative sent [the man] an instruction in a messenger to make an explosion on the territory of an internal affairs body or military formation," the ministry added.

